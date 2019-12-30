Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expands By 13.9%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $141,187.50. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. MKM Partners set a $51.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.71. 55,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

