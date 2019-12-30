Short Interest in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Decreases By 12.9%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $51.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

