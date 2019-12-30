Short Interest in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 12.2%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $5.58 on Monday. CLPS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CLPS in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLPS by 379.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

