Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Grows By 13.3%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 38.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 273,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWBC remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

