Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expands By 7.1%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $48,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,605 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,794. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.65.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.