Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Grows By 6.0%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,412. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

