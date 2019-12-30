Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expands By 7.0%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,686,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,504 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,894,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

