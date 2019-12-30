Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Grows By 6.7%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $209.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enstar Group by 311.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 87.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.