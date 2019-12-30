Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expands By 5.6%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 770,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $257,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,750.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.88. 9,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

