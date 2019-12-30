Short Interest in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expands By 9.4%

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FBIZ traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.24. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 60.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

