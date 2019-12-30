Short Interest in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Grows By 5.2%

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 14,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

