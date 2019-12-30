Short Interest in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expands By 15.8%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 989,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 854,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.64. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

