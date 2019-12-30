Short Interest in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Drops By 7.8%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

GPRE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.43. 12,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Green Plains by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.