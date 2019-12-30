Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Drops By 7.3%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

