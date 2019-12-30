Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases By 16.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 28th total of 525,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

HRI traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $49.57. 5,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,323. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

