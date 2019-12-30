Short Interest in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Declines By 6.0%

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:IFS opened at $40.72 on Monday. Intercorp Financial has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at about $17,248,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intercorp Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.