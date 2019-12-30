Short Interest in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Grows By 6.5%

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 492,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $972,269.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,909.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,054 shares of company stock worth $8,013,752. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $5,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 281.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $105.76 on Monday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

