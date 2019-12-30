Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Increases By 16.6%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 859,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 736,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $868.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.