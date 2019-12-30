Short Interest in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Drops By 7.4%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LHCG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,428. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.