Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Expands By 6.6%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 537,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 152,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.