Short Interest in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expands By 16.0%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 935,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 806,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,961 shares of company stock worth $280,930. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $51,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 282,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,536. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

