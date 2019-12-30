Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Drops By 6.2%

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $48,720.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,455.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,302.60. Insiders bought 16,797 shares of company stock worth $160,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

