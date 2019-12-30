Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Drops By 6.1%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:PAM opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 803.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

