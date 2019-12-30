Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Drops By 13.5%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of Power REIT worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $8.81 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

