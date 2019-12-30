Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Increases By 15.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 472,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $157.70. 3,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

