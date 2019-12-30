Short Interest in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Rises By 17.7%

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 810,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Renasant stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Renasant has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

