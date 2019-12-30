Short Interest in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Drops By 8.5%

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE RLI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.10. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,859. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.71.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $132,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of RLI by 49.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RLI by 124.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

