Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Decreases By 8.1%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 671,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Rogers stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. 4,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. Rogers has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $46,386,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $38,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.8% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

