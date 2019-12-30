Short Interest in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Drops By 7.1%

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 14,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of -0.15. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

