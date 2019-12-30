Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Declines By 12.3%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. 41,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

