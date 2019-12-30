Short Interest in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Declines By 7.5%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SHSP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,085. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $82,494.66. Insiders have sold a total of 13,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 525,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

