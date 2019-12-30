Short Interest in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Grows By 10.0%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 129,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

