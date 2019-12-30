Short Interest in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Increases By 13.0%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter worth $93,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Smart Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smart Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

