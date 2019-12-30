Short Interest in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Grows By 14.4%

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $271.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,911. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.79. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $275.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,911,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

