Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Increases By 5.1%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Stage Stores stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

