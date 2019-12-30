Short Interest in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Grows By 15.9%

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXI. TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 229,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $79.61 on Monday. Standex Int’l has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.