Short Interest in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Grows By 5.7%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 376,700 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SUNW stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 74.63% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

