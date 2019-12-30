Short Interest in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Decreases By 9.9%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days. Approximately 28.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.65.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.