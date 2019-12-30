Short Interest in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expands By 8.2%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,463.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,134 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. 12,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $68.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

