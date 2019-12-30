Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Decreases By 10.5%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

