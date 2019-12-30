Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Drops By 6.1%

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $29,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,333.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

