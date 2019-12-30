Short Interest in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Drops By 10.3%

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,604,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TTEC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TTEC by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

TTEC stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

