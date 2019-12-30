Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 6.8%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $10.75 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $182.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.44.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

