Short Interest in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Drops By 13.1%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens lowered US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

USCR opened at $41.19 on Monday. US Concrete has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.