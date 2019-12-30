Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Rises By 11.9%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vera Bradley by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.61 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

