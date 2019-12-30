Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Increases By 16.6%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $79,028,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after acquiring an additional 501,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

