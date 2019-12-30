Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 16.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

WSTG stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.