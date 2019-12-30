Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Increases By 11.9%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.13 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

