Short Interest in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Grows By 10.8%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

