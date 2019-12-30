Short Interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Rises By 5.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $5.39 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

